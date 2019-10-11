Welp, Charlie’s Angels officially looks like an absolute bop. The second trailer for the upcoming reboot of the classic 1970s series dropped Friday, and is jam-packed with ass-kicking, skydiving, and of course, day drinking. All three angels—who are played by Kristen Stewart , Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska—get their moment in the sun, but it’s the brief shot of Stewart dancing in a club that has us especially psyched. The whole thing is soundtracked to an electric remix of Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls,” as if you needed any more convincing.

The gist of the movie is perhaps best summed up when Scott’s Elena Houghlin asks, “So, you guys are, like, lady spies?” That’s when Elizabeth Banks ’ Bosley sums up the movie’s ethos in one succinct line: “We work outside the rules, in secret, together,” she says. “You may not know we exist, but we are always watching.”

Banks also directed the film, which also stars Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, and Noah Centineo , who Stewart’s character accurately describes as a “sexy nerd.”

Friday’s trailer drop was also accompanied by some major news regarding the film’s killer soundtrack. We’ve already seen the video for the soundtrack’s lead single , “Don’t Call Me Angel,” which features the killer trio of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

On Friday, Grande took to Instagram where she revealed the tracklist in its entirety, and it’s mighty impressive to say the least. Grande appears on five tracks in total, while Normani, Kim Petras, Chaka Khan, and Nicki Minaj also make appearances. “Excited and honored to have so many phenomenal, bad ass mf women involved in this incredibly special project,” she wrote on IG. “We’re all so excited for you to hear this poppy, mildly trappy at times, action-filled, dream of a soundtrack. These songs are so right for this film! This has been such a unique and exciting experience for me and I’m so excited to see it and scream whenever I hear all my friends’ voices. The time is almost here.”

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15th, and the soundtrack is out November 3. Watch the trailer below.

