Kristen Stewart Is Down With Robert Pattinson As Batman

While Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of The Joker is earning praise in Cannes , fans of the caped crusader have another reason to look forward to the next chapter in the evolution of the Bat-verse: Kristen Stewart thinks Robert Pattinson is going to knock it out of the park as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman, currently scheduled for 2021.

Pattinson's Twilight series co-star and former girlfriend recently told Variety , "I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part...I’m so happy for him. It’s crazy. I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome.” This, along with the endorsement of longtime Batman producer Michael E. Uslan , ought to be enough to silence any nay-sayers out there who doubt the actor's ability to take on the dark knight's mantle.

The Seberg star also clarified her recent comments on the pressure to downplay her queer relationships in order to land a Marvel movie , explaining that it wasn't Marvel Studios, in particular, but rather the "big conglomerate-y type thing" of needing to be as palatable as possible to get certain parts that led her to prioritize her personal life instead. With that cleared up, Stewart said she was open to the idea of playing a part in a future superhero movie, telling Variety , “I’m down...I’m definitely not turning that down.”

Do you hear that, Hollywood? The star of one of the most successful teen franchises of all time, leading lady of the upcoming action movie Charlie's Angels , and four-time winner of the coveted MTV Movie Awards Best Kiss category (with six nominations; she competed against herself twice) is ready for a super suit, so make it happen. She could be a radically reimagined Poison Ivy, if Rihanna turns the part down . She could creep around as Cat Woman. Or, if we're willing to accept a slightly older version of the character (which we probably are), she could play Batgirl in DC's long-awaited Joss-Whedon-was-gonna-write-it-and-now-he's-not-but-they-are-still-making-it-apparently Batgirl .

