Kylie Jenner -- a young woman who, let's face it, definitely does not drive herself on a regular basis -- just got another car, a sensible and eco-friendly Toyota Prius hybrid with extra air bags. Ha! Kidding. She got a brand new ice blue Rolls-Royce Wraith, customized by the company itself.

Jenner, whose net worth is, according to some sources anyway, rocking towards the $1 billion mark due to her highly profitable line of cosmetics, showed off the new purchase on Instagram Stories, giving viewers an up-close look at the vehicle, still on the delivery truck. "You guys, my first custom car," she gushed, adding that she "waited months " for it. "I always wanted an ice baby blue Wraith" she explained, showing off the detailing that includes a sparkly interior ceiling and a custom engraved nameplate. It's so nice when someone gets something they always wanted! Dreams do come true! Tis the season! " Woooow I'm obsessed, thank you so much Rolls Royce." Hey at least she's grateful.

HollywoodLife Jenner has any ever-growing number of cars, and this is (at least) her fourth new car this in the last few months. HollywoodLife , reports that "Kylie...bought a Lamborghini Urus in November. She also received two cars as gifts from boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott this year: a vintage white Rolls-Royce as a birthday present, and a $1.4 million Ferrari LaFerrari as a push present. And that’s not counting her Range Rover, Lamborghini Aventador, Bentley, Mercedes G-Wagon and two Ferrari Spiders." Take that, Jay Leno! As for her latest, the base model for the Wraith starts at an MSRP of $320,500, but Jenner's was probably more because of the customization.

See below for images of the new Wraith:

Vehicles are a popular gift in the family. Earlier this year, Jenner posted a video of her mother Kris Jenner being gifted her "dream car" for her birthday:

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Kylie Jenner Wore a See-Through, Crystal-Covered Dress for a Mystery Photo Shoot With Her Family