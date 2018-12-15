Kylie Jenner -- a young woman who, let's face it, definitely does not drive herself on a regular basis -- just got another car, a sensible and eco-friendly Toyota Prius hybrid with extra air bags. Ha! Kidding. She got a brand new ice blue Rolls-Royce Wraith, customized by the company itself.
Jenner, whose net worth is, according to some sources anyway, rocking towards the $1 billion mark due to her highly profitable line of cosmetics, showed off the new purchase on Instagram Stories, giving viewers an up-close look at the vehicle, still on the delivery truck. "You guys, my first custom car," she gushed, adding that she "waited months" for it. "I always wanted an ice baby blue Wraith" she explained, showing off the detailing that includes a sparkly interior ceiling and a custom engraved nameplate. It's so nice when someone gets something they always wanted! Dreams do come true! Tis the season! "Woooow I'm obsessed, thank you so much Rolls Royce." Hey at least she's grateful.
HollywoodLife Jenner has any ever-growing number of cars, and this is (at least) her fourth new car this in the last few months. HollywoodLife, reports that "Kylie...bought a Lamborghini Urus in November. She also received two cars as gifts from boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott this year: a vintage white Rolls-Royce as a birthday present, and a $1.4 million Ferrari LaFerrari as a push present. And that’s not counting her Range Rover, Lamborghini Aventador, Bentley, Mercedes G-Wagon and two Ferrari Spiders." Take that, Jay Leno! As for her latest, the base model for the Wraith starts at an MSRP of $320,500, but Jenner's was probably more because of the customization.
See below for images of the new Wraith:
Vehicles are a popular gift in the family. Earlier this year, Jenner posted a video of her mother Kris Jenner being gifted her "dream car" for her birthday:
Loading
Related: Kylie Jenner Wore a See-Through, Crystal-Covered Dress for a Mystery Photo Shoot With Her Family