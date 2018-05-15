Pretty much everyone would like to be excluded from this whole "Stormi Webster paternity conspiracy" drama, including Kylie Jenner . Of course, the intense secrecy surrounding Jenner's pregnancy and her almost total disappearance from the public eye proved fertile ground for the tinfoil-hat set to sow all sorts of crazy rumors, but the theory that Jenner's notably hot bodyguard Tim Chung is actually young Stormi's father and not Jenner's beau Travis Scott has really run its course. Though Kylie chose not to publicly or directly comment on the issue (she shouldn't have to regardless), she's seemingly finally attempting to shut it down in a subtle way on Instagram.

On Monday night, Kylie posted a photo of herself with Travis at the 2018 Met Gala — where they made their red carpet debut in matching black and silver Alexander Wang looks — with the caption, "Stormi's parents 🖤."

Loading View on Instagram

Chung, who many fans have theorized could be Stormi's father, based on the idea that the two somewhat-kind-of-sort-of look alike, has also publicly stated that he was never romantically involved with Kylie. “Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only,” the bodyguard said in a statement on social media.

Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, has even gotten involved to shut down rumors that Kylie's ex-boyfriend Tyga is actually the father. “Oh no, no, no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual,” Kris previously said , responding to Tyga's jokes that he could be the father in an interview with an Australian radio show in March. “You guys know better than that.”

Finally, we can all move on.

