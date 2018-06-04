If there's one thing we can be sure about when it comes to the next generation of Kardashians and Jenners, it's that they're going to have no shortage of designer clothes and accessories in their wardrobes. But at only four months old, Kylie Jenner 's daughter, Stormi Webster , is getting an early start.

Over the weekend, Jenner shared a photo on Instagram of her and her daughter at cousins North and Penelope's joint birthday party . In the photo, Jenner is holding Stormi on her chest in a Gucci baby carrier. (It's currently selling on therealreal.com for $625.)

This is hardly the first time Jenner has dropped some big bucks on gear for toting around baby Stormi. Earlier this year, the tot was spotted being pushed in a $12,500 Fendi stroller. Jenner, of course, donned a matching Fendi look of her own.

Loading View on Instagram

Stormi, who's now 4 months old, is already an influencer in her own right. The first photo that Jenner shared of her daughter on Instagram back in February quickly became the most liked photograph in the app's history (it's now sitting at a little more than 17 million likes), unseating a post by Beyoncé. Her video birth announcement also garnered 62 million views in its first six days on YouTube.

Related: North West Just Received a $750 Alexander Wang Bag for Her Fifth Birthday