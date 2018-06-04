If you, like most clear-minded people, make all important decisions by wondering to yourself, "What would North West and/or Penelope Disick do?" prepare to celebrate your next birthday with a massive, mythical creature–inspired party. On Sunday, the dynamic duo rang in their upcoming birthdays —West will be 5 on June 15, and Disick will turn 6 on July 8—with a unicorn-themed pool party. As seen in a series of photos and videos posted on West's mom Kim Kardashian 's Instagram and Snapchat Stories, the birthday bash was loaded with unicorns, rainbows, and almost every member of the girls' famous family.

First and foremost: the food. Guests loaded up unicorn-shaped plates with doughnuts, cake pops, cookies, Rice Krispie treats, chocolate-dipped pretzels, and marshmallows, all of which were decorated to look like pastel-maned, single-horned equines. There were also two unicorn cakes from ultra-Instagrammable bakery Flour Shop that, when cut into, exploded with multicolored sprinkles and candy. Once on a sufficient sugar high, West, Disick, and their pals were able to lounge on giant rainbow pool floats, listen to 10-year-old DJ Livia's high-energy set, and ride actual "unicorns" (ponies with glittery manes and fake horns strapped to their heads).

The birthday girls perfectly coordinated with their party's decor in matching rainbow one-piece swimsuits and sparkly rainbow robes; West completed her look with a high ponytail and unicorn-horn headband, while Disick left her shiny mane down and unaccessorized. Aside from Kim and Disick's mom, Kourtney Kardashian , there to fete the tiny besties were their grandma Kris Jenner, great-grandma M.J. Shannon, Aunt Kylie Jenner, and cousins Stormi Webster and Dream Kardashian .

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Though West's and Disick's birthdays are several weeks apart, they've made a tradition in recent years of ringing them in together with a joint party. Last year, they celebrated closer to the midpoint between their two big days with a Moana -themed soirée ; they both dressed up like the Disney heroine, spent time with animals in a petting zoo, played on inflatable slides, and each received a Pomeranian puppy as a gift. And the year before that, they partied it up with a The Little Mermaid -inspired bash , complete with sparkly mermaid tails and a handful of other Disney princess impersonators.

Related: At 4 Years Old, North West Is Already Chicer Than You on Instagram