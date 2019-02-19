Lady Gaga is single once again. After two years of dating, the pop artist and CAA talent agent Christian Carino have ended their engagement.

Gaga's rep confirmed that she and Carino broke up to People without detailing why. Though a source revealed to the publication that “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” adding, “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Fans picked up on their potential breakup before it was official when Gaga attended the Grammys without either an engagement ring on her finger or Carino at her said, despite the fact that he had been accompanying her to other industry events and awards shows such as the recent Screen Guild Awards and the Golden Globes . When Gaga accepted the best pop duo or group performance award for "Shallow," she notably didn't acknowledge Carino in her speech. Instead she focused on the importance of talking about mental health, saying, "I'm so proud to be a part of a movie that addresses mental health issues. They're so important. And a lot of artists deal with that, and we've got to take care of each other. So if you see somebody that's hurting, don't look away. And if you're hurting, even though it might be hard, try to find that bravery within yourself to dive deep and go tell somebody and take them up in your head with you."

Lady Gaga and Carino were first linked together in February of 2017 after they were seen exchanging some PDA at a Kings of Leon concert. A year and a half later, she confirmed that she and Carino were engaged when speaking at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in October of 2018. At the event, she thanked "Everybody on table five, my fiancé Christian, all the loved ones in my life who take care of me every day..."

When they started dating, Gaga was still healing from the end of her relationship and engagement to actor Taylor Kinney. “She wasn’t expecting to find love with Christian so quickly,” a source told People in October, explaining that “things just became serious very fast. Christian is a good, grounding force and understands her career.”

Gaga opened up about that breakup in 2016, telling CBS Sunday Morning , "I think women love very hard," she said. "We love men. We just love with everything we have. And sometimes I don’t know that that love is met with the type of dignity that we wish it would be met with.... You know, we’re not trying to make you less of a man. We just want you to love us as deeply and as wholesomely and as fully as we love you.”