As if there was any doubt that Princess Diana 's niece Lady Kitty Spencer inherited her fashion savvy, her latest gig confirms it. The 27-year-old, who emerged as one of the best-dressed guests at her cousin Prince Harry 's recent wedding to Meghan Markle , has just landed her first major fashion campaign.

Spencer has been tapped by Bvlgari to serve as a brand ambassador, which she announced with a peek at the campaign's stunning images. "It is an immense honor to be working with the most iconic Italian jewelery brand in the world," she wrote on Instagram, where she shared photos for the brand with her 375,000 and counting followers. "Bvlgari has always been synonymous with creativity, heritage, beauty, and glamour. I am, therefore, very excited to be part of the Bulgari family, as it means experiencing their passion and magic firsthand."

Loading View on Instagram

In the photos, Spencer stuns in pieces from the jewelry brand, showing a range of looks, from bohemian-vibe (in the photo at the top of this story) to formal, where she wears a diamond-laden serpent necklace and a gold gown. "So proud of this role with @bulgariofficial," she wrote in the caption of one photo where she wears a white blouse with her long, blonde waves flowing.

Loading View on Instagram

Pinterest Bvlgari

While the campaign is Spencer's largest one so far, this isn't her first time serving looks for a high-fashion brand. Back in February, she walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2019 Milan show. "What a DREAM ✨💫 Walking for @dolcegabbana in the #DGSecretDiamonds Show 💎 I love you guys so much, thank you for having me 💋," she wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

Of course, three months later Spencer famously wore Dolce & Gabbana once again, this time to Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials. For the event, she wore the brand's hand-painted Alta Moda dress with a custom hat from Philip Treacy. The look was in line with how she described her style to Vanity Fair , as taking inspiration from Mad Men matriarch Betty Draper. “I’d wear that every day if I wouldn’t get looked at strangely on the street, but it’s absolutely the style I love—just the classic, feminine 50s style,” she said.

Loading View on Instagram

While she's already lined up two modeling jobs, Spencer also shared that she's easing into the fashion world with a master’s degree in luxury-brand management that she wants to “put to good use.” “I have a relaxed attitude toward [modeling],” she told Vanity Fair . “I appreciate that it takes me to new places and you get to dress up and wear beautiful things and live in a little bit of a fairy tale for a day.” Then again, when you're Princess Diana's niece, your whole life is somewhat of a fairy tale.

Related: Meet Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana's Niece and Aspiring Royal Newsmaker