Royal Wedding

Royal Wedding 2018: See the 10 Best Dressed Guests, From Amal Clooney to Troian Bellisario

On Saturday morning, all eyes were on Meghan Markle as she married Prince Harry after months of anticipation, officially becoming the Duchess of Sussex. The actress turned royal certainly did not disappoint, arriving in an understated. yet supremely chic Givenchy dress designed by Clare Waight Keller. However, Markle wasn't the only one bringing her fashion A-game to St. George's Chapel, as those who were given the privilege to attend the royal wedding certainly dressed to impress, fascinators et al. There were the Hollywood folk, including Priyanka Chopra, Carey Mulligan, and Troian Bellisario, as well as London's own Victoria Beckham and Lady Kitty Spencer. Here, the 10 best dressed attendees of the royal wedding.
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
WPA Pool
1/9

Oprah Winfrey in Stella McCartney arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

CHRIS RADBURN
2/9

Sofia Wellesley arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

WPA Pool
3/9

Carey Mulligan arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

WPA Pool
4/9

Lady Kitty Spencer arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WPA Pool
5/9

Victoria Beckham arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

WPA Pool
6/9

Troian Bellisario arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

WPA Pool
7/9

Amal Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Chris Jackson
8/9

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

WPA Pool
9/9

Serena Williams, in Versace, arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Keywords

Royal WeddingBest DressedAmal ClooneyOprah WinfreyTroian Bellisario