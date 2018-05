On Saturday morning, all eyes were on Meghan Markle as she married Prince Harry after months of anticipation, officially becoming the Duchess of Sussex. The actress turned royal certainly did not disappoint, arriving in an understated. yet supremely chic Givenchy dress designed by Clare Waight Keller. However, Markle wasn't the only one bringing her fashion A-game to St. George's Chapel, as those who were given the privilege to attend the royal wedding certainly dressed to impress, fascinators et al. There were the Hollywood folk, including Priyanka Chopra, Carey Mulligan, and Troian Bellisario , as well as London's own Victoria Beckham and Lady Kitty Spencer. Here, the 10 best dressed attendees of the royal wedding.