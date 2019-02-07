Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba team up as in the first trailer for L.A.'s Finest , a spin-off of the Bad Boys movie franchise coming to Spectrum on May 13.

Fans of Bad Boys will remember Union's character, Syd Burnett, as the officer who cracked down on a drug cartel in Miami. After moving to Los Angeles to become a detective on the West Coast, Syd is partnered up with working mother and fellow detective Nancy McKenna (played by Jessica Alba). The two become an odd couple of sorts as they fight crime on the streets of Los Angeles, hitting up all of the typical Los Angeles hot spots—LACMA's "Urban Light" installation, Echo Park, the beach—and you can bet the pistol-wielding detectives are following none of the rules.

Friday Night Lights 's Zach Gilford, Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, and Sophie Reynolds also join the cast of the one-hour dramedy series, which will reportedly debut the first three episodes at once on Spectrum OnDemand before following a weekly release schedule. Both Union and Alba have also been given executive producer credits on L.A.'s Finest (with Jerry Bruckheimer, buddy-cop film producer extraordinaire, attached to EP the project as well).

The best friend chemistry between Alba and Union is palpable, and extends further than the television series. The two often gleefully call one another their "#werkwife" on Instagram, where they have also shared a slew of silly videos together of their late-night shenanigans on set, and have been spotted hanging out together at a Los Angeles Lakers NBA game to support Union's husband, Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade.

At this point, all that's left for these two to further solidify their status as "best friends goals" is to co-host a podcast or celebrate the holidays together as a family.

