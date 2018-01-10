It's barely been 48 hours since news broke of Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff's breakup , but the Girls creator already appears to be racing through the stages of the breakup process: the wise and somewhat jaded "posting inspirational things about love on social media" stage. On Tuesday night, Dunham logged onto Instagram Live for a philosophical riff on the transcendental qualities of true love.

"I'm wearing this ring that Jack gave me, and I'll always wear it, because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing, and it doesn't have to be defined the way we in Western culture define it, as beginnings and ends," Dunham said in the video, according to E! News . "Things can be, 'You're a drop of water and you re-enter the ocean,'" she added. "Anyway, I really love you all and I'm really thankful for the support, really thankful for the love." Earlier on Tuesday, the Lenny founder reposted a classic post-breakup #inspirational quote on her Instagram page. "❤️ forever love ❤️" she captioned the "#mindbodygram" repost, which reads, "Starting over is the beautiful moment where you choose yourself."

E! was the first to report the breakup news, which was confirmed by a rep for both Dunham and Antonoff. "It was mutual," a source said on Monday, adding that the breakup happened in December. "Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was...They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on." The duo started dating in 2012; the last red carpet they walked together was at the 2017 Grammy Awards last January.

Although the pair had been notably absent from each others' social media posts for the past few months, in October 2017, Dunham penned a heartfelt tribute to the Bleachers frontman for Variety . "It's safe to say that before Jack my life was full of far fewer sights," she wrote. "He showed me the importance of making political statements using your public platform. He showed me the joy of collaboration."

