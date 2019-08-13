In the wake of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’s separation , Hemsworth has taken to social media to clear the air. The actor (who famously loves to surf) posted an Instagram photo of a beach sunset, captioning it with a confirmation of the split. “Hi all,” he wrote. “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

Hemsworth added that this is the only statement he’ll be making. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” he wrote. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

The comments are full of support.

The Hemsworth-Cyrus separation was confirmed three days ago, August 10th, about eight months after the pair were married in December 2018. Photos came out over the weekend of Cyrus, who identifies as pansexual, kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter while on vacation in Italy’s Lake Como (Jenner has left several comments on Instagram addressing the situation, to which Cyrus replied that he should “go take a nap in [his] truck and cool off”).

Her rep confirmed the split to People , saying that “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

On August 11th, Cyrus subtly commented on the split with tweets about change and evolution. “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she wrote. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.”

“My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time,’” she added. “It fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own.”

Cyrus recently spoke extensively about her marriage in a cover story for Elle . “”I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married,” she told writer Molly Lambert. “But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner?”

“I’m in a hetero relationship,” she continued. “But I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fucking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”