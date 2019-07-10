If you're a celebrity who wants to show of your goods, you always have the option of doing a tasteful nude with a renowned European fashion photographer. Which is apparently what Liam Payne , former One Directioner, has opted. Much classier than a bedroom mirror shot, after all.

The 25-year-old singer "shocked" the world this afternoon after a black-and-white photo showing off his, and we're quoting from the comments section here, "pert" derrière was uploaded to the Instagram of Mert Alas, one half of the celebrity-beloved fashion photographer powerhouse Mert and Marcus. Payne had recently posed for the duo for promotional material for Hugo Boss's HUGO x Liam Payne capsule collection, but being advertisement for clothing as it was, that project featured Payne fully clothed. This shoot appears to be for something different. The photographer teased that more may be coming with the hashtag #comingsoon. We should note that Payne himself hasn't posted the photo on his own feed. At least, not yet anyway.

As it turns out, however, Payne is not the first celebrity Alas has photographed in the very same position. In fact, Payne's photograph appears to be a near recreation of one originally taken of Kate Moss that had been posted to Alas's Instagram back in April. Though, the posing was slightly different, and unlike Payne, Moss was wearing something: black stilettos.

So, is the "#comingsoon" a hint at something more with Payne, or a continuation of a series of famous rumps in Alas's director's chair? We guess we'll have to see.

Of course, getting photographed in the buff for Mert & Marcus is something of a right of passage. They've shot Chrissy Teigen , Kim Kardashian , Miley Cyrus and more in the buff. Their "Pillow Tweets" series also featured intimate photos of Cindy Crawford, Joe Manganiello, and Kendall Jenner amongst others. Payne is in good company.

Plus, there's no better way to get over the ending of a fling (Liam Payne ended a brief relationship with Naomi Campbell earlier this year, reportedly) than putting yourself out there.