Here’s some Super Bowl counterprogramming: Lily Aldridge is a mother, for a second time. The Victoria’s Secret veteran, Sports Illustrated regular, and sometimes-runway model gave birth to a son, Winston Roy Followill, earlier this week, according to a since-deleted photo she posted to her Instagram this weekend.

The original post, which went up Saturday, is a black-and-white image of two tiny feet, captioned, “Winston Roy Followill,” flanked by black heart emojis, and then “Blessed our lives January 29, 2019.” It’s not clear why she decided to remove the post, but, as Harper’s Bazaar pointed out, it has continued to be widely shared by Aldridge fan accounts. (She has 5.3 million followers on Instagram, pretty respectable for a non-Kardashian non-Hadid model.) The baby is Aldridge’s second with her husband, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, and their first son; in 2012, she gave birth to their first child, a girl—Dixie Pearl Followill, who has apparently enjoyed spending time on set with her mom (especially when “on set” is in the Bahamas, on Harbor Island, with a plethora of other models for a swimwear shoot).

Pinterest Lily Aldridge posted to Instagram announcing the birth of her second child over the weekend. Photo by @lilyaldridge.

Aldridge first announced her pregnancy on her Instagram in August of last year with a bikini selfie, captioned, “SURPRISE.” Since then, she’s posted regular updates—she walked the Brandon Maxwell Spring 2019 show in September, for example, writing that she was “so proud” and “this is a moment I’ll look back on forever with great emotion.” And in the middle of January, she posted a mirror selfie, her extremely pregnant belly on full display, captioned, “Ready to,” followed by the explosion, popcorn, and balloon emojis—ready to pop.

Well, it looks like the bubble, or popcorn or balloon or whatever you prefer, has burst. Congratulations are in order to the second-time parents.