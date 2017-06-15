INGLEWOOD, CA - JULY 31: Actress Lucy Hale attends the Teen Choice Awards 2016 at The Forum on July 31, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale has a lot to celebrate these days, with the grand finale of her TV series just around the corner. For the occasion, Hale recently debuted a chic new bob. It's just one of many new looks she's experimented with over the years. Here, Hale reveals her key beauty and skincare secrets, from her nighttime routine to her exercise obsession.

Your look in three words:

Comfortable, classic, expressive.

Medicine cabinet snapshot:

Restorsea Reviving Cleanser, Bioderma Sensibio H2O, Dr. Lancer The Method: Polish, SkinCeuticals C + AHA & Phloretin CF Serums, iS Clinical Active Serum, IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Eye Cream, Sisley Paris Black Rose Precious Face Oil, Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum , Kate Somerville Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm, Sisley Paris Restorative Facial Cream, CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion.

Good skin starts with:

A Clarisonic brush.

Best advice from your dermatologist:

Always, always, always go to bed with clean skin.

Best advice from your facialist:

A peel is good for the skin.

SPF of choice:

SkinCeuticals. I mix it in with my moisturizer.

Makeup miracles:

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in color 5, my beautyblender, Diorshow Brow Styler Ultra-Fine Precision Brow Pencil in Universal Shade, mark. By Avon Touch & Glow Shimmer.

Pinterest Photo by Getty. Jon Kopaloff

Most underrated product:

CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion.

Never leave the house without:

Sisley Face Oil mixed with Laura Mercier foundation, Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer where needed, Lucas Papaw lip ointment.

A good hair day starts with:

A day old hair wash, Kristin Ess Style Reviving Dry Shampoo and Dry Finish Working Texture Spray when needed.

My hair colorist always says:

A good gloss does a girl good.

Manicure tip:

Don’t always cut your cuticles.

Beauty from the inside out:

I definitely feel my best when I’m eating whole and raw foods and good protein. But I also believe that life is short and you should eat what you want (in moderation).

Pinterest Photo by Getty. Desiree Navarro

Exercise obsession:

SoulCycle.

Drink of choice:

Earthbar's protein shake called Radiant Skin.

Product that you picked up from the pros:

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels from my makeup artist and friend Kelsey Deenihan.

A woman should smell like:

However she wants! But for me I like a mixture of Santal, Vanilla, and Smoke.

Appointment you’d love to nab:

Pat McGrath !

Spa-cation destination:

Thailand. Somewhere desolate and relaxing.

TSA-friendly essentials:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones, a good sheet mask, Sour Patch Kids, and a great read --right now I’m reading The Woman In Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware.

Pinterest Photo by Getty. Frazer Harrison

In-tub must-read:

Any true crime book. Just finished The Stranger Beside Me by Ann Rule.

Best advice from mom:

Be kind, be grateful.

Best-kept beauty secret:

I mix Retinol with my moisturizer at night. It’s good to start anti-aging regimen early!

Beauty myth you’d like to debunk:

The more expensive the product, the better it is. Some of my favorites products are under $5.00.

Definite doppelgänger: ~~

A mixture of Selena Gomez , Sarah Hyland , Mila Kunis and Maisie Williams .

A 7-Year-Old Interviews Katy Perry