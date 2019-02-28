Luke Perry, the star of both Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale , has been hospitalized, according to TMZ .

Per the reports, the 52-year-old actor suffered a “massive stroke” on Wednesday morning while he was at home in Sherman Oaks, California. The paramedics responded to emergency calls and brought Perry to a hospital in the area, and as of Thursday morning his reps have told TMZ that he is “under observation.”

Perry is known for playing Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000, a role that catapulted the actor into ’90s teen-heartthrob-level fame. Younger audiences, however, may know him as Fred Andrews, Archie’s dad, on Riverdale .

As the news of Perry’s condition after suffering his reported stroke continues to develop, fans, fellow actors, and castmates have sent their well-wishes to the actor on social media. Shannen Doherty, who played one of Perry’s love interests on 90210, shared a throwback photo of the two in character as Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay. Lou Diamond Phillips, Yvette Nicole Brown, Meg Cabot, Dean Cain , and more shared positive thoughts for Perry on social media as well.

It was just reported yesterday that 90210 would be revived yet again (following the CW’s five-season revival, from 2008 to 2013), with the original cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling joining in. However, in the reboot, the actors will not necessarily be reviving their iconic roles. Instead, the show is slated to be more of a mockumentary, in which the actors play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama—with a healthy dose of irreverence—that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.” As of yesterday, Perry had yet to confirm his participation in Fox’s revival of the classic ’90s television series.

