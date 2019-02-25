In her 2017 documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two , Lady Gaga famously expressed her abiding admiration for Madonna thus : “I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me. I just want Madonna to f--king push me up against the wall and kiss me and tell me I’m a piece of shit.” (Consider this something like asking your crush to run you over .) She might not have achieved that level of self-actualization, but judging by the photos that emerged from The Party, Madonna’s annual post-Academy Awards party, on Sunday night, well, they’re getting there.

Gaga, who stopped at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party after winning the Academy Award for best original song, made her way to Madonna’s fête, where the two of them posed in the photo booth for photographer and artist JR for Time magazine. In the image, the two curl together on a paper backdrop, the volume of Gaga’s gown poofing around her and her statuette clutched in one hand. Madonna cradles her face, staring dead into the camera, while Gaga closes her eyes in bliss and puts one hand over Madonna’s. The photo, naturally, has already inspired a thousand memes —like, for example, how Madonna and Gaga are now beacons of world peace . In a video, also taken near the photo booth at The Party, the two singers can be seen nuzzling, staring deeply into each other’s eyes.

Loading View on Instagram

Their relationship hasn’t always been the most cordial—Madonna famously called Gaga's single "Born This Way" “reductive ” in an interview with ABC in 2012, and more recently seemed to accuse Gaga of taking the now-infamous “100 people ” line from her in a since-deleted Instagram post—but, as with any middle school feud, all it takes is a party invitation to make amends. Plus, who's really that inclined to engage in some petty, seven-year-old beef with an Academy Award clutched in their hot little hand? Former nemeses; current paragons of benevolence.

In addition to receiving an olive branch from Madonna, Gaga also received—or is soon to receive—a bunch of flowers from her godchildren, Elton John’s kids with husband David Furnish, per The Sun Online . A Star Is Born might not have the awards season that was initially forecast, but Lady Gaga is really doing just fine.