More than a decade ago, actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard bought a Brooklyn brownstone. Gyllenhaal was pregnant with her first daughter, Ramona, now 12, and the couple was looking to be close enough to walk their kids to school when they were of age; the light-filled 19th-century townhouse and its adjacent garden fit the bill. But now, their daughters—Ramona and her younger sister, Gloria, now 6—are attending school in another neighborhood, and their extremely enviable Park Slope property is on the market, complete with photos offering an inside look at the real estate.

Listed earlier this month for $4.599 million, the home features 11 rooms (including four bedrooms) across four floors and 3,600 square feet. In 2007, a year after they bought the brownstone for $1.91 million and two years before they married , Sarsgaard and Gyllenhaal hired architect Elizabeth Roberts—who was also their upstairs neighbor when they lived in a loft in Manhattan—to help them out with a renovation, including “large glass doors to take advantage of the home’s southern exposure,” per the Wall Street Journal, as well as a functioning fireplace in the kitchen.

The front of Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard's home at 36 Sterling Place in Brooklyn, New York.

The master bedroom in Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard's home at 36 Sterling Place in Brooklyn, New York.

A children's bedroom in Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard's home at 36 Sterling Place in Brooklyn, New York.

That southern exposure was apparently especially important to Sarsgaard, according to Gyllenhaal, because he’s an avid gardener. (Their 55-square-foot backyard is home to cherry trees and a meyer lemon tree.) There’s also, perhaps predictably for a thespian family, a film projector. (And a music room.) “We care about seeing movies big and beautifully,” Gyllenhaal told the Wall Street Journal.

The garden and patio at Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard's home at 36 Sterling Place in Brooklyn, New York.

The music room in Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard's home at 36 Sterling Place in Brooklyn, New York.

The couple didn’t reveal where they’re off to next, but with the sale, they stand to make more than twice what they initially paid for the place when they bought it in 2006. And, hey, there’s always The Standish, Brooklyn’s apparent answer to the reportedly “paparazzi-proof ” 443 Greenwich and home to Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and John Krasinski.