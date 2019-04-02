Even if you don't watch Game of Thrones , by now you are surely aware that the final season is approaching and the fever for spoilers has never been stronger. Maisie Williams , who plays Arya Stark on the HBO series, is fully aware of that, and when she recently stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon she fully played into it. After Fallon asked Williams for just "a crumb" of information about the eighth season , which begins April 14, she proved her worth as an actress as she "let slip" a giant spoiler about her character's arc.

"Are you allowed to talk about anything?" Fallon asked her, to which she replied, "I've decided to keep a tight lip about everything. HBO's sent out a lot of memos recently about saying nothing. So there's really nothing I can say. They would actually kill me."

But when pressed further, she obliged. She then went into it deadpan: “During shooting, like, the final days were really, like, emotional, saying goodbye to all of the cast. Because when I found out that Arya died in like the second episode, I was—” She then covered her mouth with her hands. "Is this live?" She asks. She then runs off the set. Fallon follows her and pulls back the curtain and she pops out and they yell "April Fool's!"

While Williams ultimately didn't give anything away, she did share her "top five iconic moments" of playing her character. "In terms of things that have really defined her, number one would be Ned's beheading in season one," she said. "That was what spiraled her whole arc. Then, she was with the Hound for a long time. I think there was a line in maybe season three where she was like, 'One day I'm going to stick a knife through your eye and out the back of your skull.' That was a pretty defining moment where you realized how messed up in the head she'd become. In season five, I think she threw away her original costume, and I was in that costume for like four years. So she threw that into the water and it was a really emotional moment. I guess, last season, she reunited with Sansa again, so that was a pretty big moment. I guess they both united and killed Littlefinger."

By now, though, we all know our time is better spent than on waiting for a Game of Thrones spoiler. After all, HBO has everyone on a short leash, even those close to the show. Take Sophie Turner's fiancé, Joe Jonas, for instance, who had to sign an NDA just for hanging out on set. Which is all to say, this April Fool's Day "spoiler" will make the payoff of watching that much sweeter.