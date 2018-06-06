Malia Obama is on summer vacation from Harvard University, and her first stop was apparently to the hair salon. The 19-year-old was spotted out in New York on Monday wearing her hair in long box braids. The former first daughter styled her hair with curled ends and pulled it up into a half-up, half-down bun style. She completed the look with a sports bra, denim jacket, SoulCycle leggings, and a Fiji water, likely having just finished a class at the spin studio.

When not parking her car in Harvard Yard, Obama has been spending most of her free time in New York. During her gap year before college, Malia interned at The Weinstein Company, reportedly pitching scripts to executives in her first week. She also galavanted around the city that never sleeps, attending events like Tom Hanks’s talk with Bruce Springsteen at the Tribeca Film Festival, going backstage with the cast of Arthur Miller’s The Price with dad Barack Obama when he came to town, and attending a Fashion Week afterparty for buzzy brand Paloma Spain. Most recently, Obama has been seen with Rory Farquharson, her British boyfriend whom she met at school. The two looked every bit the New Yorkers in January, where they hung around the SoHo neighborhood wearing Doc Martens and puffer coats.

It seems like Barack and Michelle’s eldest daughter will once again be spending her summer in New York, though there is no official word on any internships. Her parents did just secure a deal with Netflix to produce TV shows and films, so it is possible that Malia, who has worked as a production assistant on Girls as well as other shows, is headed for a role as executive producer before graduation day.

