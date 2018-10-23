The façade of Cliff and Mandy Einstein’s house in Los Angeles is as unassuming and welcoming as its owners. But a visit to the inner realm of their home is an experience filled with changing narratives, challenging perspectives, and flat-out beauty.

The story begins in 1972, when the Einsteins purchased a former avocado grove and commissioned architect Ron Goldman to create a timeless house in which they would raise their two children. Goldman suggested multilevel, interlocking shapes that incorporated efficiency, economy, and simplicity. Years later, with their children grown, the couple hankered for a new chapter and set about transforming the same house into a strikingly composed universe of contemporary art.

Pinterest Displayed in the hallway at the top of the stairs are, clockwise from the sculpture on the ledge: Joana Vasconcelos’s Amari, 2012; one of Mai-Thu Perret’s Les Guérillères, 2016; Mark di Suvero’s Way Through, 1989–90; an untitled 1994 painting by Albert Oehlen; Kishio Suga’s Disappeared Space, 2005; and an untitled 1953 painting by John McLaughlin. Photo by Firooz Zahedi in City of Angels: Houses and Gardens of Los Angeles, by Firooz Zahedi and Jennifer Ash Rudick.

“We wondered what our home would look like if it were transformed into galleries for contemporary art. As we discussed this possibility, we realized that we could really make it happen. And we began what became our great adventure together,” says Cliff Einstein. Since then, the couple has collected about 200 works, 120 of which are displayed, with others often on loan to museums. “We wish we could see them all at once.”

Their first purchase was John Register’s mournful painting of chairs in a sunlit room that seemed to represent older folks who might have gathered there each day. The collection grew to incorporate works by Rufino Tamayo, Sterling Ruby , Kiki Smith, Mark Grotjahn, Matthew Barney , and Mary Weatherford, to name a few.

Pinterest In the bar and seating area of the kitchen, Ed Ruscha’s The Long Wait, 1995, hangs over the bar. Above the fireplace is John Baldessari’s Green Fissure, 1990. The tiled floor and table in front of the sofa are by Marlo Bartels. Photo by Firooz Zahedi in City of Angels: Houses and Gardens of Los Angeles, by Firooz Zahedi and Jennifer Ash Rudick.

Over the years, as their passion exceeded their space, the couple imagined replacing a tennis court with a gallery, no small sacrifice for Mandy, who had once been a tennis pro. Again, they turned to Goldman to realize their concept. “He connected the new gallery to our home in a way that was seamless and gave us a dramatic new space and chapter for our collecting,” says Cliff.

Now the house is a fluid and compelling blend of architecture, art, and landscape. Walls are white, floors are black, and furniture is quiet and classical so as not to distract from the art. Filtered natural light in the morning is fresh and uplifting; in the evening artificial light dramatizes the gallery.

Pinterest Second Meeting, installed in 1989, was James Turrell’s first freestanding work. Annual maintenance includes repainting the walls with moisture-resistant paint and sanding and oiling the teakwood benches. Photo by Firooz Zahedi in City of Angels: Houses and Gardens of Los Angeles, by Firooz Zahedi and Jennifer Ash Rudick.

Two of the collection’s most significant pieces are located in the garden but are visible from the gallery: Nancy Rubins’s gigantic 1997 sculpture made out of airplane parts and Second Meeting , a James Turrell skyspace originally created in 1985 for the Museum of Contemporary Art in L.A. The couple planned to commission the artist to make an original piece for their garden when they were told they could have this work. “ Second Meeting was installed at our home in 1989 and became the first freestanding work from James Turrell.”

Pinterest Nancy Rubins’s airplane-parts sculpture appears to teeter precariously over the garden and Thomas Houseago’s Dancer II, 2010. Photo by Firooz Zahedi in City of Angels: Houses and Gardens of Los Angeles, by Firooz Zahedi and Jennifer Ash Rudick.

It would eventually spawn nearly a hundred skyspaces throughout the world, each unique. Every year, scaffolding goes up around the Turrell piece so that a crew can restore and sharpen the edges of the square opening in the ceiling. The walls are repainted with a special moisture-resistant paint and the teakwood benches are sanded and oiled like the deck of a ship. “It’s probably good that we did not initially realize what maintaining a work like this would entail, but it has become the hallmark of our collection, so we have yet to complain.”

Excerpted from City of Angels: Houses and Gardens of Los Angeles , by Firooz Zahedi and Jennifer Ash Rudick, published by Vendome Press, out now.