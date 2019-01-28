Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020.

On Monday morning, a Youtube user named CheekySneakyPeeky posted a 19-second-long clip—their only upload since just joining the video platform on Friday—titled “See You Soon,” the video depicts Margot Robbie and the rest of the cast of Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) , giving a brief first look at the forthcoming Suicide Squad spinoff with Robbie reprising her role as the titular Harley Quinn. ( Birds of Prey is also the title of a DC Comics series about a group of young women superheroes of which Harley Quinn is not one—a group that includes Huntress, Batgirl, and Black Canary.)

Around the same time this morning, Robbie posted a selfie—in character as Harley Quinn—to her own Instagram, captioned “Miss me?” with a lipstick emoji and signed off as “HQ.” Though her Harley Quinn evidently has a new look—fresh bangs, no sign of the white powdered face she sported in Suicide Squad —she’s unmistakably the beloved comic book character. (As of the time of publication, it had been liked by photographer Autumn De Wilde, fellow Aussie Amy Shark, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and actor Suki Waterhouse.)

But it’s not just Robbie’s new look as Harley Quinn that is revealed in Monday morning’s blitz of Birds of Prey teasers. It also offers a glimpse of the rest of the cast, as well as what we can only assume is going to be the clubby, raver-inspired aesthetic of the upcoming movie. Filmmaker Cathy Yan, whose only feature film to date is last year’s Sundance pick Dead Pigs , secured the job thanks to the support of Robbie (who has expressed a desire to elevate women behind the camera, especially for a film centered on women super- and antiheroes) and an apparently striking presentation for the studio heads—so perhaps this particular aesthetic is what so captivated the higher-ups and secured her the job. There’s glitter and vinyl and a miniature crossbow, tinsel and a bright pink arm cast with “ASS HOLE” scrawled on it like you might sign someone’s cast in middle school.

Anyways, what we can say for sure at this point is that Chris Messina bleached his hair for this job. Margot Robbie aside, here’s who else we’ve spotted in the film’s new teaser.

Ella Jay Basco as Batgirl

Pinterest Ella Jay Basco as Batgirl in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020.

Newcomer Ella Jay Basco—whose credits include a couple episodes of television and small features (including a 2013 role on Grey's Anatomy )—will play Cassandra Cain, alias Batgirl. She's the one in the pink cast.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress

Pinterest Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead , of the Cloverfield spinoff 10 Cloverfield Lane, plays Huntress, a vigilante member of the Birds of Prey.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary

Pinterest Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020.

Rounding out the Birds of Prey is Jurnee Smollett-Bell , who plays Black Canary. In the trailer, that's her baseball bat.

Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz

Pinterest Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020.

Chris Messina—the actor best known for his roles in The Mindy Project and, more recently, Sharp Objects —goes bad-guy with his turn as Victor Zsasz, a supervillain who first appears in the Batman comics.

Ewan McGregor as Black Mask

Pinterest Ewan McGregor as Black Mask in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020.

Ewan McGregor joined the cast last November; he'll play Black Mask, yet another supervillain who originated in the Batman comics.

Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya

Pinterest Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020.

Rosie Perez will play Renee Montoya, a Gotham City homicide detective, in the upcoming film.

The Birds of Prey cast will also include Derek Wilson as Tim Evans—who, exactly, Tim Evans is is currently unclear—as well as comedian Ali Wong and former NFL star Matthew Willig.