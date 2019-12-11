On Five Things with Lynn Hirschberg— the brand new podcast from W— Hollywood's brightest sit down with the magazine's Editor-at-Large to talk about "Five Things" that have made them who they are: a person, a place, an object, one positive event, and one negative event that ultimately turned into something positive.

The result: candid, insightful, intimate conversations guided by Hirschberg’s singular skill as an interviewer. Topics range from the deeply personal to the nitty-gritty professional—Hirschberg covers the craft of filmmaking and the ins and outs of public life with equal parts curiosity, sensitivity and humor.

Season 1 consists of 8 episodes, debuting today and released on Wednesdays.

On the premiere episode, Margot Robbie sits down with Hirschberg after a particularly major year, in which the actress appeared in two awards season favorites: Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood and Bombshell .

Robbie speaks warmly about growing up on Australia’s Gold Coast and the tradition-inclined family members she holds dear.

At age five, she recalls, her knack for performing had already kicked in: Her favorite movies were The Fifth Element and Robin Hood: Men in Tights , and she used to act out scenes from Goldie Hawn films for her mother. "I loved movies my whole life but I'd never considered doing acting as a job," she tells Hirschberg.

The actress also talks about being blown away by the power of her co-stars Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron on the set of Bombshell , and reflects on working with Quentin Tarantino on the set of Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood , in which she got to briefly reprise her role as a Pan Am flight attendant in addition to playing Sharon Tate.

Robbie says that finding out that Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy weren’t real sent her to a dark place as a child. “I remember sitting there thinking, adults are diabolical. The extent they will go to to lie is crazy. I was really, like, every adult I know has been lying... Even the news is lying? Wow. They’re all in on this massive lie,” she says. “I think that was my first taste of becoming a little cynical.”

To hear more about Robbie’s life behind the scenes—from her secret treehouse escape in Europe to the moment on the Oscars stage that changed the way she felt about Hollywood—listen to the episode above.

To subscribe to Five Things, go to Spotify , Anchor or the Apple Podcasts app.

