Mariah Carey has always operated outside of the definition of normal, which is one of the reasons she's ascended to icon status. Accordingly, when she stepped up to do the 10-year challenge — sharing a photo from the present and one from 2009 so people can either commend you on how little you've changed or on how much you have, depending — she defied both physics and time. Well, actually, she rejected both.

"I don't get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge," Carey tweeted, sharing two photos that were taken on the same date, and, actually just the same. 🤷‍♀️ *Picture taken at some point prior to today." In her photo entry, Carey lives up to her reputation, lounging in lingerie while clutching a small dog and smiling. She doesn't need to prove she has or hasn't changed over the past 10 years because, according to Carey, the past 10 years haven't happened at all. In fairness, she's just as relevant as she's ever been and she kind of does look the same.

This isn't the first time Carey has rejected the basic concept of time. Back in 2015, when asked how she seemingly resists it, she told People , “I think I have to remain eternally oblivious to age. Honestly, when you put a number on it yourself, it’s just like, Why? Why do that?” (If you did have to put a number on her, she is 48 years young.)

Carey credited her “good hair and makeup team” for helping her defy time. “If you’re not wearing a lot of makeup, you don’t have to take a lot of it off. So, my goal is to wear the least amount of makeup possible so I don’t have to steam my face and take it all off,” she added.

The following year, if years are actually a concept we can buy into because according to Carey they are not, Carey said when pressed about her age, “I don’t have a birthday.” What? “I was just dropped here," she clarified to Complex. "It was a fairyland experience.” Unfortunately for the rest of us, we are not as lucky.