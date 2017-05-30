Mariah Carey, it seems, is finally ready to give her fans all they want for Christmas. The singer, along with manager Stella Bulochnikov (you might recognize her from Carey's eight-part series, [Mariah’s World, on E!](https://www.wmagazine.com/story/mariah-carey-might-be-the-realest-reality-tv-star-ever)) is apparently launching a beauty brand. The duo plan to jump in headfirst, opening brick-and-mortar retail locations, too, Page Six reports.

“Mariah and Stella are opening a business together, their own beauty company that they hope will feature their own products of makeup, skin care, and fragrances,” a source revealed to the publication. “They plan on opening a brick-and-mortar store in Beverly Hills and have been secretly looking at a number of retail spaces with a plan to unveil it this holiday season or next year by the latest.”

This is not Carey’s first foray into cosmetics, as the singer launched a capsule collection in collaboration with beauty giant M.A.C. during the last holiday season. M.A.C.’s collection featured 23 products — named after her favorite songs — ranging from lipstick to eyeshadow, liquid liner, lip pencils, and all the powders you could ever dream of. It even featured a set of faux lashes that had fans looking like the diva herself. Little did the world know that she was just dipping her toe into the industry, only to come back later full force. Carey does not do much without subtlety or dedication.

In November 2016, Carey had previously revealed to Allure details about the collection: “The color palette is a range of pinks, lots of gold and corals along with deeper tones, too. I put a lot of what I like, because I know these colors really work. I'm a beauty-school dropout, but I learned some things. I chose the shades and products that I would wear not necessarily just for stage. You can definitely wear it all in your regular life.” So here's hoping her full solo line boasts the same morning, noon, and night repertoire.

No other information has been released about Carey’s alleged new line, but the singer knows her way around a glam room, so the hopes are high. Perhaps a matching album will follow?

