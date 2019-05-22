Of all the film festivals that unfold over the course of a year, Cannes has the reputation of being the most glamorous. With its famously long red carpet that unspools across the Croisette, stars are encouraged to dress for the occasion. Just ask Elle Fanning .

On Wednesday, Marion Cotillard subverted that grand tradition when she arrived at the screening of Matthias & Maxime wearing shorts and a crop top. But before you gasp in shock, keep in mind that this isn’t Venice Beach’s version of the casual ensemble. This is what it looks like when a glamorous French movie star pulls it off.

For starters, Cotillard’s midriff-baring crop top was adorned with sparkly jewels, while her miniature black shorts were accentuated by leather peep-toe boots. And to cap things off, Cotillard donned a flowing Balmain kimono made of distressed denim, and wore a pair diamond chandelier earrings, the Daily Mail reports . So yeah, maybe not so casual after all?

It seems as though Cotillard is really feeling her toned abs situation. Earlier in the festival, she stunned in a black dress that also exposed her midriff when she hit the red carpet for the premiere of La Belle Epoque .

We can’t be sure what inspired Cotillard’s back-to-back looks, but could it have something to do with the Kardashians? The famous family is known for wearing revealing outfits, and the French Oscar-winner recently revealed that she studied them to inform her performance in the Cannes stunner Angel Face . “I decided to follow Instagram videos of the Kardashians to get into character,” she said of her role in the film. “That was the only technical research I did.” When asked if she tried to mimic the Kardashians in any way, Cotillard said, “I mean, the Kardashians were the kind of thing my character would dream about. The lives of these people who become famous just being who they are.”

Hey, works for us.

