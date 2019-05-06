Met Gala 2019: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Do Double Leather Dresses

The Met Gala is one of the few times each year when we're pretty much guaranteed a joint red carpet appearance by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen , and the twin moguls didn't disappoint this year: Mary Kate wore a black leather jacket with gold buttons over a floor length leather skirt, and Ashley, too, went the black leather route. Though, Ashley's take was in the form of a long leather coat dress with a layer of canary yellow fabric underneath. Both wore their hair down, and accessorized with black leather clutches.

The two began attending the Met Gala in the early '00s as Hollywood starlets, and have been regulars ever since as they made their transition into full-fledged members of the American fashion industry elite. Their high-end label The Row continues to win awards and demand the attention of its devoted fans, while their more accessible line Elizabeth & James just struck an exclusive deal with Kohl's .

Pinterest Neilson Barnard

It should be noted the Olsens rarely tend to dress in a way that directly addresses the theme of any given year's Costume Institute exhibition. They tend to stick to showing off their own individualized sense of style. If anything, they provide a counterpoint to the popular notion that one is absolutely requited to dress in theme for the event.