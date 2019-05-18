A Visual History of Mary-Kate Olsen on Horses

Long ago, before it was cool for supermodels and high fashion girls like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to claim membership in the "horse girls" subset, there was Mary-Kate Olsen.

The actress and fashion designer is well acquainted with the equestrian community, although it seems, based on the reaction the Internet had to her most recent appearance at a Spanish horseback riding competition, everyone has nearly forgotten just how important steeplechasing has been in Olsen's life.

This pastime of the well-to-do has been a hobby for Olsen since she was a young girl (she started at six years old, in fact, according to her profile on HITS , an event management company that sponsors jumper horse shows). If you do a little digging, you can see years' worth of videos of the actress competing in various horseback riding competitions in the Hamptons or Palm Beach. Most recently, Olsen was spotted competing during the Madrid-Longines Champions, at the International Global Champions Tour at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, while her husband Olivier Sarkozy supported from the sidelines .

Pinterest Mary-Kate Olsen competes in a Spanish horseback riding competition on May 17, 2019. Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

Pinterest Mary-Kate Olsen watching the competition in Madrid on May 17, 2019. Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

Of course, we also have Olsen to thank—with her white jodhpurs, black riding boots, and velvet riding cap—for making horse girl fashion cool again. Olsen even revealed that one of her first blazers she designed for her line The Row was inspired by a show jumping coat she wore when she first got into competitive horseback riding.

In any case, there is a treasure trove of Olsen's horseback riding history online. Since 2013, she has been competing in the Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, and she's been known to compete in the Palm Beach Masters in Wellington, Florida. Just last year, Olsen rode her horse Dunotaire V, and ranked 7 out of 40 in her category at the Palm Beach Open.

In 2017, Olsen competed with a horse of another name (this one is named Feu d'Amour, though she also has horses named Prem' Dollar Boy and Hertog Van’t Merdehof) at the American Gold Cup at Old Salem Farm in North Salem, New York. This time, she finished first.

When she's not competing, she's been known to attend the horseback riding competitions as a spectator, as she did in 2014 when she showed up to a Hampton Classic Horse Show luncheon with Sarkozy.

Pinterest Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen at a Hampton Classic luncheon in 2014. Johnny Nunez

Nearly a decade before her American Gold Cup days, Olsen spoke about her equestrian past in an Elle profile. Olsen revealed that growing up, "my big hobby was horseback riding, so I was surrounded by all my horseback riding friends." Those who seem to be surprised by Olsen's impressive return to the saddle also seem to forget that back in the day (as in, back in 2001), she and her sister, Ashley Olsen , saddled up on screen for a polo match in Winning London . (This movie also involved some relatable Model United Nations drama during the twins's school trip to the United Kingdom, in case you forgot.)

Pinterest Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen in Winning London. ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

The two also recorded a track called "My Horse and Me" for their 1993 album, I Am the Cute One . The wholesome lyrics one involve wishing for a horse named River and insisting they "would never give him up for all the puppies in the world." Looks like at least Mary-Kate got her wish.

