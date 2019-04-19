Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attended the Youth America Grand Prix’s 20th Anniversary Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City last night. The event may not have the most exciting name, and yet it brought together the Row designers for a rare joint public appearance, which means we’ve been treated with something as uncommon as a double rainbow and as valuable as gold: an Olsen twins red-carpet photo.

The Olsens don’t walk red carpets that often these days, reserving their energy solely for big-deal events like the Met Gala. They prefer a private salon, a fabulous event featuring “bowls and bowls of cigarettes.” As they transitioned from child actresses to highly respected fashion designers, they’ve preferred a more private life.

Last night, both Olsens sported black outfits and long blonde waves, one of two holdovers from their famed boho-style days (they also still like Starbucks). Ashley wore purposefully overlong black trousers that swallowed up her shoes, paired with the perfect slouchy blazer and a long necklace. Mary-Kate opted for a coatdress and red kitten heels with a pilgrim buckle, and a crocodile bag that looked similar to multiple styles made by their line the Row. Fun fact for the less Olsen-obsessed: When posing for photos, both Mary-Kate and Ashley, we imagine, whisper the word “prune” as the camera flashes. It is really quite effective. Great for the facial muscles.

In other Olsen news, childhood classics Billboard Dad , Passport to Paris , and Switching Goals will start streaming on Hulu on May 1. Better start scrambling your eggs in plastic bags! It Takes Two is already on Netflix, though this blatant snubbing of Our Lips Are Sealed will not stand.

