Megan Thee Stallion, founder and CEO of Hot Girl Summer , has scored her first major fashion campaign. The rapper appears in the latest Coach holiday campaign, shot by Juergen Teller and titled “Wonder For All.” She has clearly secured the bag.

Meg was shot on a solo carousel horse in what appears to be a snowy Upper East Side of Manhattan. She wears a dramatic patent leather coat and knee-high boots while holding out Coach’s latest version of the Tabby Bag style. As the Coach social media copywriter put it, she’s giving us Hot Girl Winter.

Meg’s co-stars in the campaign include the likes of Kate Moss, Yara Shahidi, rising supermodel Fernanda Ly, and 13 Reasons Why actor Miles Heizer. The brand is also releasing a series of holiday-themed short films, written and directed by Dazed Beauty editor-in-chief Bunny Kinney. The images featuring Moss promote Coach’s new “Horse and Carriage” collection, a mix of accessories and ready-to-wear that honors the brand’s classic 1950s motif. Rexy the T-Rex, the newer dinosaur mascot designed by creative director Stuart Vevers, does not make an appearance.

Something has been brewing between Megan and the heritage brand for months now. Back in September, the rapper made her front row debut at Coach’s spring/summer 2020 show at New York Fashion Week. She was seated between Michael B. Jordan and Kyrie Irving and was photographed alongside Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira. But Meg made headlines when she met Anna Wintour at the show. She posted a photo of the blessed meeting to Instagram, appropriately captioned “Hot Girl Anna.”

This may have been Megan’s first fashion campaign, but it’s likely not her last. She may be in his bag, but she needs hers too! Keep the new shoes coming.