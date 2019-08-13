Jordyn Woods and Megan Thee Stallion took over the Internet yesterday. The new friends both took to Instagram to share photos in which they playfully posed on a bed, and the two posts combined received about two million likes. Both Woods and Megan captioned the images with Megan’s viral motto: “Real hot girl shit.”

The two also shared Instagram stories of their day spent together. They rode around Los Angeles in a convertible while singing along to Drake and Chris Brown’s “No Guidance,” and even rode horses with the Compton Cowboys. They also posted videos of themselves dancing and drinking, and concluded their hangout with a dinner at Catch in West Hollywood. It was truly a banner day for hot girl summer.

Fans were excited to see the new friendship, and Woods was trending on Twitter last night, August 12th. Woods had a very public breakup with former best friend Kylie Jenner in the wake of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal (to recap: the two kissed at a party, Woods claimed that the basketball player kissed her without her consent, and Khloe Kardashian was, uh, upset ), and fans were pleased to see her out and about with a new, particularly relevant pal, emerging from the shadow of the Kardashians. There were many jokes.

Jenner spoke with Khloé about falling out with Woods in a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians . “She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together,” the reality star said in July . “I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’ And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her, and sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and not there for others.”

"Everything is supposed to happen for a reason,” her sister replied. “And I feel like this is the season to filter through the bullshit. And I believe the strong and loyal will survive."

When asked about how she’s been since the scandal earlier this summer, Woods said that she’s been spending her time "staying busy, staying positive and just working. I don't think I've ever been more busy." Real hot girl shit.