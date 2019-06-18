Jordyn Woods is speaking out once again. Yesterday, E! released a teaser for the upcoming two-part season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians , in which Khloé Kardashian weeps upon learning that boyfriend Tristan Thompson had been caught in a compromising position with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, the 21-year-old model and influencer Jordyn Woods . The episodes are sure to be intense; in the teaser, Kardashian seems deeply hurt. "I knew who he was,” she tells Jenner. “I never in a million years thought that's who [Woods] was."

Woods, who apologized to Kardashian while (quite plausibly) denying that she had any sort of significant relationship with Thompson, was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight on Monday. When asked about the clip, she said that “everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth."

She’s surely going to be a major focus on the upcoming episodes, and so ET asked how she thinks she’ll be portrayed. "Hopefully, like myself,” she said. “And the real me will shine."

Though the scandal was majorly disruptive to Woods’s life–she moved out of Kylie Jenner’s house, was the subject of relentless media attention, and received numerous death threats–she’s spent the past few months getting past it. "Life moves on,” she said. “Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn't stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward."

She’s been spending her time "staying busy, staying positive and just working. I don't think I've ever been more busy."

First up is an appearance alongside Yara Shahidi , Luka Sabbat , and Chloe and Halle Bailey on Freeform series Grown-ish . "Hopefully, the sky’s the limit," Woods said. "[I'm] trying new things, getting into acting, I have my active-wear line, more designing, and just moving forward and keeping positive people around me."

"I mean life is short, you know, tomorrow is not promised, so just always stay as positive as possible," she added.