Megan Thee Stallion–aka Hot Girl Meg, aka Tina Snow, aka the inventor of Hot Girl Summer (which, by the way, does not technically end until September 21st)–made her front row debut at New York Fashion Week yesterday. Megan attended the Coach spring/summer 2020 show yesterday. She loves anime, and appropriately wore a Naruto shirt.

The 24-year-old Houston-born rapper spent most of the show seated with Michael B. Jordan and Kyrie Irving, a pairing that set Twitter aflame. She also posed for photos with model and Euphoria actress Barbie Ferriera . But the real news of the day was Megan’s snap with Anna Wintour. She posted the image to Instagram, captioning it “Hot Girl Anna.”

It’s not the first time Wintour has been seated next to the female rapper of the moment–the editrix has been seated with Nicki Minaj a couple of times (the first was at a 2011 Carolina Hererra show, with Nicki in full Pink Friday –era regalia), and the internet exploded in February of last year when Wintour spent an Alexander Wang show seated next to Cardi B . At the time, Cardi told E! that she was so excited to sit with the Vogue Editor-in-Chief. “I couldn't believe it, girl," she said. "I couldn't contain myself, but I kept it together."

What do you think Meg and her seat mates talked about? Hot Girl Fall vs. Christian Girl Autumn ? The compressed CFDA schedule? What’s happening with Jordyn Woods ?

Or perhaps the rules of being in the Hot Girl club. “Being a Hot Girl is about being unapologetically YOU," Megan she tweeted on July 17th . "Having fun, being confident, living YOUR truth, being the life of the party etc."

“Now everybody is a Hottie,” she told Paper in August. “I'm flattered. I appreciate it: spread the awareness, spread the movement.”