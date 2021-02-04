When she teamed up with Cardi B for “WAP” and promptly set the internet ablaze, Megan Thee Stallion more than established her ability to turn a music video drop into a moment. Her latest, for “Cry Baby” featuring DaBaby, has yet to become a global phenomenon, but the two clips share quite a bit in common—like the director Colin Tilley, the hairstylist Kellon Deryck, and the nail artist Coca Michelle. And thanks to the latter two, that also means it contains a treasure trove of beauty looks.

The first comes courtesy of the comedian Kwaylon Rogers (aka @blameitonkway), who’s making two Barbie dolls fight about who looks best. Little do they know that he beats them both by a mile, in a waist-length turquoise wig with top knots and a crown of braids.

Courtesy of YouTube

The moment Rogers exits the dark toy store, Meghan springs to life. At first, she keeps it simple—or what would be simple, if there weren’t a bouquet-like headpiece atop her mane of raven hair.

Courtesy of YouTube

Soon, she has company: a whole dollhouse’s worth of mini Meghans. A closeup proves that each has on heavy lashes, electric blue eyeshadow, winged liner, and subtle rhinestones to match her bedazzled floral nails. But the waist-length wig is the real star. Meghan’s is pastel pink and stenciled with flowers by Deryck. (If you think that’s over-the-top, it’s nothing compared to the Louis Vuitton-monogrammed waist-length wig that Cardi B wore pre-“WAP” last year.)

Courtesy of YouTube

Courtesy of YouTube

The makeup, by Priscilla Ono, stays the same for her next look, though there’s no missing the change in waist-length wig. This one is black, but just as much of a presence when Meghan starts swinging her pigtails, which are separated by a zig-zag part.

Courtesy of YouTube

As for DaBaby, he did not participate in the fun. His single ensemble for the toy shop consisted of jeans, a flannel, and a baseball cap.

