From the outside, Meghan Markle is literally living a fairy-tale existence as a commoner who married into the royal family. From the inside, though, her life is apparently not much different than most people's—at least in one way: Markle cooks and cleans herself, according to friends close to her.

Five of Markle's friends took the opportunity to anonymously address misconceptions about her life and one of them is that she has a staff executing her every wish. Per the friends, who spoke to Good Morning America , Markle actually prepares dinner every day in her cottage and cleans up after her dogs. "We’ve all been to their cottage," the friends say. "It’s small and she’s made it cozy, but the perception of their lifestyle and the reality are two different things. Meg cooks for herself and Harry every single day.”

Apparently, an average day in Markle's life includes making "the most lovely meals"—presumably lots of chicken, as we know she's a fan of Ina Garten's recipe — and wiping down her dogs after they come in from muddy runs outside. "We had a couple of days together recently. Her husband was out of town on work," a friend says. "In the room she made up for me, there was a candle lit by the bed, slippers, and a robe. We were the only two in the house. It was our time. She made the most lovely meals. She made tea every day. It was raining and muddy outside, so the dogs got all dirty, and she’s wiping them off with towels. How much she loves her animals, how much she loves her friends, how much she loves feeding you, taking care of you—none of that has changed."

The friends also took the opportunity to address Markle's rumored feud with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton , debunking it and adding that stories about it have "upset" Meghan. "Meg has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths," one friend says. "We worry about what this is doing to her and the baby. It’s wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they’re pregnant ."