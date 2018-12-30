Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Bonded Over a Game of Royal Scrabble

The royal family: just like yours! They squabble and they scrabble. Amid rumors (shaky rumors, to be clear) that they weren't getting along, Duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle , wives to Princes William and Harry, respectively, reportedly enjoyed playing Scrabble together on Christmas day.

Elle reports that "the two joined teams for a number of quiz-based games following the Queen's traditional family speech on Christmas Day" and "were chuckling along together" as they played.

We have so many questions. Do the Windsors exclusively honor British spellings, or did they allow California native Markle to slip a few American words in there? What other quiz-based games did they play, and were any of them royal trivia? And how does a person ever summon up the guts to tell the Queen of England that actually, ma'am, there are two Ls in "trellis?"

Earlier on Christmas, Meghan, Kate, Harry and William joined Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for church service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene at Sandringham. During that outing, too, the two women seemed to be chatting amiably. Maybe Meghan, whose first child with Harry is due in the new year, was asking Kate, mother of three, for advice?

Five days later, the Queen returned to St. Mary Magdalene for Sunday church service. Per The Daily Mail , "While usually accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh on such occasions it seems that the Queen's husband had remained home today and she was instead accompanied by a female companion. Prince Philip, 97, had also been absent from the Christmas Day service." Also absent were the Windsor foursome, but Her Royal Majesty was accompanied by her son Prince Edward, his daughter Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and her husband.

Avoiding Sunday morning church service with the in-laws? Again, just so very normal!

