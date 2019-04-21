With family by her side, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 93rd birthday in a pastel blue ensemble while attending an Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel.

According to the Daily Mail , The Queen was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry . Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Sophie Countess of Wessex, her son James Viscount Severn, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Peter and Autumn Phillips and also joined her for the festivities.

However, Meghan Markle was noticeably not in attendance. The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly days away from her due date.

Meghan's lack of attendance comes following rumors that she and Harry will move abroad to Africa for an international job, according to the Sunday Times . A role abroad would reportedly entail "work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work and a role promoting Britain."

While Elizabeth II usually attends Easter services at Windsor Castle, this year she opted to celebrate with her family at St. George's Chapel. She was also spotted at the annual Maundy Service on Thursday, donating commemorative coins to senior citizens. Her charity efforts will go to retired pensioners for their service to the Church and to the local community.

April 21 happens to be one of two of the Queen's birthdays. Her official date of birth is usually the second Saturday in June, which is celebrated with the Trooping the Color parade. Her birthday is usually marked with gun salutes, but not on Sundays, so they will happen on Monday this year.

The 41 Gun Royal Salute will happen at noon after the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery rides their horses and gun carriages to Hyde Park. The Honourable Artillery Company at the Tower of London will perform a gun salute at 1 p.m. that day.

As of September 2015, Elizabeth II surpassed her grandmother Queen Victoria as the longest-running monarch.