Poor Meghan Markle . While the week of your wedding is always bound to be stressful, the past few days for the royal bride-to-be have seemed to be endless stress-inducing drama. With just days left before she ties the knot with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, claimed that he'll no longer be walking his daughter down the aisle or even attending the royal wedding. Then after changing his mind, Thomas dropped out again due to ongoing health issues. Now, Meghan Markle has released her own statement, confirming that in fact her father won't be there on her big day.

On Thursday morning, Kensington Palace published Markle's statement on their official social media pages. As the royal bride has never before issued a solo statement through the Palace, this is a first for Meghan Markle. “Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," Markle said. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

She continued, “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

And so ends the royal wedding dad drama that began on Sunday, after it was revealed that Thomas Markle had been paid to pose for paparazzi photos . The following day, Thomas told TMZ that he'd no longer be attending the royal wedding , as he didn't wish to further embarrass his daughter or her future in-laws. (Maybe try not talking to one of the world's most infamous gossip outlets, then?)

Then on Tuesday, Thomas had reportedly changed his mind, telling TMZ that he did want to attend the wedding, after all. "Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I'd like to be a part of history," he said. (How about just wanting to be a part of your daughter's big day? Huh, Thomas?!) However, that didn't seem like it would be possible for the father-of-the-bride, as he revealed just hours later that he would be undergoing surgery after suffering a heart attack, and physically wouldn't be able to get to England for the big event. Following Meghan Markle's own statement, this seems to be the unfortunate case.