Meghan Markle 's first Christmas with the Royal Family is currently underway.

The day started with Kate Middleton , Prince William, Prince Harry and Markle going on a walk from Queen Elizabeths's house to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen's Sandringham, England estate.

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and the cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were all at church for the service, too. A crowd had been lined up since close to 2:30 a.m. waiting to get a glimpse of the family (in happy Christmas news, two proposals were made —and accepted—during the wait). Prince Harry and Meghan stopped by and chatted to a few of the people in line.

After church, everyone will sit down for a turkey lunch at Queen Elizabeth's place (birds from the estate, of course), and then watch the Queen's Christmas address, because families support each other like that. (Gifts were already exchanged yesterday.)

Of course, this isn't Markle's first holiday event with the royals: The festivities actually started almost a week ago. On December 20, she joined the family for a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace (an event marred by the fact that Princess Michael rocked up wearing a racist brooch ).

