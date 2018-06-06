With the royal wedding behind them, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly readying themselves for another major milestone: A royal baby.

According to Us Weekly , the couple have kicked Operation: Baby into high gear already (perhaps even on their reported honeymoon in Africa ?). "Having children is definitely a priority," an unnamed source close to the Duchess of Sussex told Us . "She and Harry want to start a family right away—and she'll start trying as soon as she can."

This isn't the first we've heard of Harry and Meghan's plans to start a family ASAP. In Lifetime's documentary film Harry and Meghan: A Love Story , Markle's then-agent Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne recalled a conversation she had a few years ago with the former Suits star while on vacation several years ago. "She said to me, 'I would absolutely love to have children, and I can't wait to be a mother,'" Nelthorpe-Cowne said.

And Prince Harry is reportedly just as eager to take on the task of bringing more little royals into the world. "My sources are saying that Prince Harry, particularly, is very keen to start a family, pretty soon after the royal wedding," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight back in March, ahead of the royal wedding. "He's made no secret about wanting children."

Nicholl went on to add that Harry had reportedly started to get "dad vibes" when he saw his older brother Prince William taking on the role. "I think that moment [for Harry] really kicked in when his brother, Prince William, of course, settled down with Kate Middleton ," Nicholl said at the time. "That has definitely gotten Prince Harry pretty broody."

Considering how cute Prince George (a budding fashion icon in his own right ), Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are, why wouldn't the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to follow suit?