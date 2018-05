All eyes were, quite naturally, on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their long-awaited royal wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday, which saw Markle wear a surprise of a simple Givenchy gown and Prince Harry turn out in his expected military attire. With all the goings-on, though, plenty of details ended up getting lost in the mix—including even on Markle's gown, which in fact featured 53 different flora from all of the countries in the Commonwealth stitched into its 16-foot veil. She later changed into another ensemble by Stella McCartney, whose design team, behind the scenes, also worked overnight on Oprah 's dress after she had a last-minute realization that it may photograph white—something she shed light on on Instagram, where one could also get a much better glimpse at the knee-length braids Serena Williams wore to Windsor. Take a closer look at those details, plus more subtle show-stealers like Prince George , who turned out for the mall goths, and Doria Ragland, who also upped the punx with her subtle nose piercing, here.