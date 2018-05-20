Meghan Markle's father may not have made it to Windsor, but after a long hang sesh with Oprah, her mother, Doria Ragland, arrived just as planned, having tea with the Queen and spending the night with her daughter before escorting her to the wedding. Upon their arrival to the chapel, Ragland emerged in a green ensemble just like the Queen's—except that hers was in a gentle pastel, and accessorized with an understated nose piercing.
Markle's surprise of a simple Givenchy gown had a lot more to it than could be seen from the live stream cameras. Hidden in the folds of her 16-foot veil were representations of all 53 of the Commonwealth's countries, which Givenchy's designer, Clare Waight Keller, turned into a gathering of each of their native flora.
Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, somehow managed to obscure the most eye-catching part of her ensemble when they arrived to the chapel: Williams's head of nearly knee-length braids, which she thankfully captured on her Instagram before and after, as part of her thorough documentation of what she called "getting ready for my friend's wedding."
Throughout all of the speculation about Meghan Markle's wedding dress would look like, there was never any doubt that it would of course be white. In contrast, Prince George wore a much darker take on Prince Harry and William's military uniforms, repping the mall goths in a steam punk-friendly take on the requisite morning coat and a formal interpretation of bondage pants.
Karen Gibson and the London-based Kingdom Choir's performance of "Stand By Me," which was also a rallying political anthem of the '60s, was so moving that it was easy to miss the impeccable style of the choir members, who color-coordinated in shades of purple and pink.
Before arriving to the chapel herself, Oprah Winfrey took a moment to thank Stella McCartney's design team on her Instagram for apparently having worked "all night long" on her dress, when she had a last-minute realization that showing up in a beige that could photograph as white could lead to stealing some of Markle's thunder.
There was no shortage of tributes to Princess Diana, Prince Harry's late mother, at the ceremony. In addition to the engagement ring he gave Markle months ago, which featured two stones from Diana's personal collection, he gave Markle a similar gift on their wedding day: an aquamarine ring which once belonged to his mother, which Markle wore to their post-wedding reception.
Rather than making a blunder like wearing his OBE on the wrong label, which he did at the last royal wedding, this time, David Beckham not only made an appropriate appearance with his wife Victoria, but also marked the designer Kim Jones's debut at Dior Homme in the process, stepping out in an ensemble made of his first designs for the house, which included a silk tie and a double-breasted waistcoat.