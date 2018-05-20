Meghan Markle's father may not have made it to Windsor, but after a long hang sesh with Oprah, her mother, Doria Ragland, arrived just as planned, having tea with the Queen and spending the night with her daughter before escorting her to the wedding. Upon their arrival to the chapel, Ragland emerged in a green ensemble just like the Queen's—except that hers was in a gentle pastel, and accessorized with an understated nose piercing.