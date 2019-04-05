With a baby on the way and a move from one royal estate to another to deal with, it only makes sense that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would need a break from the stresses of their daily life: the adoring fans, the appointments with interesting activists and world leaders, and all the other perks that come with being a member of a largely symbolic royal family. According to The Sun , that's exactly what Harry and Meghan had in mind when they booked a relaxing three-night stay at the luxury Heckfield Place hotel in the English countryside.

It's unclear when, exactly, their stay took place, though The Sun reports that it was just before the royals had officially moved into their new residence, Frogmore Cottage, at the beginning of this month. "Meghan is only a couple of weeks away from giving birth, so Harry really wanted to treat her," a "friend" told the outlet. "They wanted total rest and relaxation, and Meghan was really attracted to the organic ethos of the hotel which produces much of its own food on an on-site farm. It was very chilled. They went for walks in their wellies, Meghan sat on a love-swing hung from a tree, and they ate delicious food. She particularly enjoyed the hotel's signature chocolate-coated candied orange and roasted home-grown vegetables."

Harry and Meghan reportedly stayed in the five-star hotel's largest and most expensive suite, the "Long Room," which has its own private dining room and two private terraces. The suite typically runs for £10,000 per night, or just over $13,000, though it's unknown whether the royals were charged full price for their under-the-radar babymoon.

Heckfield Place is about a 90-minute drive west of Kensington Palace; Meghan and Harry's new home is located in Windsor, which is about equidistant between the hotel and the palace. The hotel is surrounded by 400 acres of sprawling gardens, orchards, and a farm, from which the farm-to-table cuisine Meghan apparently loved so much is sourced. The converted Georgian estate also boasts an on-site luxury spa, two restaurants, and a movie theater, all of which hopefully helped the duke and duchess of Sussex relax as they enter the final countdown to the arrival of their first child.

In the meantime, we'll be keeping an eye on the brand-new @SussexRoyal Instagram account for any and all future #TBT photos from this romantic getaway.

Related: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Very Busy Celebrating Babies