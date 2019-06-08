Meghan Markle’s maternity leave sure didn’t last long. The Duchess of Sussex attended a parade on Saturday, for the annual Trooping the Colour celebration, People reports . It also happened to be the official celebration of the Queen’s birthday, so an understandable exception to her leave, even if she did opt out of any events while President Trump was in town .

Markle, who gave birth just five weeks ago, appeared alongside her husband, Prince Harry. As the duo made their way through the parade route, they smiled and waved to the onlookers, with that sort of unmistakable new parent glow. Meghan looked stunning in particular, as she wore a navy outfit designed by her wedding dress designer, Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller. Her hat was designed by Noel Stewart.

While the Queen’s birthday was actually in April, the Trooping the Colour event is the official celebration, so you better believe Saturday’s parade was a family affair. In fact, Harry and Meghan rode in the same carriage as Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles.

For those of you wishing that the couple’s new son, Archie, had made an appearance, fear not. According to a recent report in The Daily Mail , Meghan, Prince Harry and baby Archie are expected to make their first overseas trip as a family, when they visit South Africa later this year. A source told the publication that "people have been informed that the Duke and Duchess will be coming." In fact, “early preparations have begun,” for the royal visit.

It seems as though Meghan and Harry didn’t have to think too hard about where they wanted to take Archie for his ever trip. According to royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wasted little time preparing their upcoming tour of Africa with their son. If the trip does in fact take place this year, Archie "would become one of the youngest royals to go on an official tour.”

