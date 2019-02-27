Today, the walls may have closed in further on President Donald Trump when his former right-hand man and personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified against him before Congress. His hours-long testimony contained many revelations but perhaps none can be summed up better than Cohen's opening statement in which he said of his former boss, "He is a racist. He is a con man. He is a cheat," as The New York Times notes . Soon after Cohen's testimony began, so did the reactions on Twitter. Celebrities from Chrissy Teigen, Bette Midler, and Lena Waithe to Padma Lakskmi and Morgan Freeman have all taken to the platform to share their thoughts on Cohen's testimony.

Teigen, the reigning Twitter queen—especially when it comes to all things Donald Trump—summed up many people's feelings when she wrote, "I’ve said 'this is gonna be IT for him!!!' so many times in Trump’s presidency that I just can’t do it anymore... Let’s just fucking vote this monster out." She added, "I remember the days when I was floooooord he could sell his wine at national parks. lol oh man that was nothing."

Meanwhile, Midler focused on Trump's obfuscation of his own school records, which Cohen elaborated on during his testimony. "HERE'S A GOOD ONE! #COHEN SAYS," she tweeted, "'Copies of letters I wrote at Mr. Trump’s direction that threatened his high school, colleges, and the College Board NOT TO RELEASE his grades or SAT scores.' Trump doesn't want Americans to know about his shitty grades; #RELEASEHISGRADES!"

Midler also took aim at the Republicans who are more focused on discrediting Cohen than preserving America's democracy. "THE #RIGHTWINGERS ON THE COMMITTEE SEEM DETERMINED TO DISCREDIT MICHAEL COHEN; THAT'S ALL THEY HAVE," she tweeted. "THEY DON'T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT THE TRUTH...CIRCLING THE WAGONS, AND IT LOOKS LIKE THEY WANT TO THROW THE AMERICAN PEOPLE UNDER THE BUS AGAIN."

As for Trump's racism, which Cohen detailed in examples that included Trump asking Cohen if he "could name a country run by a black person that wasn’t a 'shit hole'" ("when Barack Obama was President of the United States") and saying that "black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid," Waithe weighed in on that. "'Things we already know' for 200," she tweeted.

Lakshmi, on the other hand, looked at the testimony from the bigger picture: "When men shout they think it makes them seem powerful, but it mostly just makes them look like Muppets," she tweeted.

Below, take a look at some of the other celebrity reactions to Cohen's testimony.