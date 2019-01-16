Michelle Pfeiffer is officially on Instagram . The actress made her debut on the social media app today with a throwback video of her performance as Catwoman in 1992's Batman Returns .

"Meow Instagram," she wrote in the caption of the clip, where she backflips away from a building she's just blown up, introducing herself to the Penguin and Batman with the same greeting. Her page is otherwise sparse at the moment, with no follows and a selfie of her as her profile photo. It does contain a relatable quote in her bio, though, from Leonard Cohen: "Forget your perfect offering. There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in," it reads.

The Instagram marks Pfeiffer's social media debut as a whole, as she is not on Twitter and has no official, verified Facebook page. Part of that may be due to the social anxiety Pfeiffer has talked about having before. As recently as October 2017, she revealed that she prefers her own company to group settings. "I need to have my own private time and space to gather myself," she told The Edit . "I can sit for hours just doing nothing, by myself... Sometimes when you’re in a social situation where you don’t know people really well, it feels a little like you’re being interviewed all the time. It’s understandable, but somewhat exhausting... You learn how to move through the world; you become a little like a shark. If you just keep moving, people [double take] but you’re gone. At the beginning, it really terrified me."

The absence Pfeiffer is referring to is her hiatus from the acting world, as she raised her children. “I got so picky that I … disappeared,” she explained to AARP last April. “My agent’s nickname for me is Dr. No.”

Pfeiffer has a lot more work ahead of her, though, as she added that she "can’t see myself ever retiring." “The good part about turning 50—because that's the big number that everybody dreads — is that it's really not such a big deal," the now-60-year-old said. "You spend so much time dreading it and there's so much talk about it, and then it comes and goes and it's over. I’m now at, ‘She looks great for her age.’ But you know, it’s kind of liberating. I don’t need to look younger than I am because it ain’t gonna change anything." Watch your Instagram feed for more pearls of wisdom like that.