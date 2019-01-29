In case you haven't heard, Michelle Pfeiffer is now on Instagram and it's worth a follow. Her latest post is a reminder of that. In the photo, Pfeiffer cements her status as a queen, while simultaneously giving her fans a sneak peek at her character in the upcoming Maleficent 2 , which is due out in May of 2020.

"A little tease of Queen Ingrith #Maleficent2," she wrote in the caption of her selfie, which only shows half of her face. From what we can see, Pfeiffer looks stunning with a smoky cat-eye and pearls dripping from her hair.

So far, most of the Maleficent 2 updates have come in the form of selfies. Lat May, Elle Fanning treated us all to a couple telling ones, wherein Angelina Jolie photobombed her while in a robe and sunglasses, and with her trademark horns jutting out from her head. “It’s bring your mom to work day on the #Maleficent2 set!!!!!,” she wrote in the caption of one selfie, before sharing another where Jolie, standing behind her, had horns poking out from Fanning's head. "Ultimate photobomb," she wrote of the second.

Pfeiffer is a new addition to the film's cast, which also will include Harris Dickinson as Prince Phillip, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville, and Ed Skrein, who is rumored to be playing a villain of some sorts. The second film is coming six years after the original and centers around Maleficent's relationship with Princess Aurora as they work to protect themselves and their world from the bad out there.

It also promises even more of Jolie's Maleficent accent, which she apparently workshopped with her kids. “When I knew I was going to Maleficent I thought, ‘I have to train, I’m not good enough. I’m not ready,’ ” she said in 2017. “The accent and everything about her was discovered when I was giving my kids baths. I think I tried 17 different things on them. They would say, ‘What are you doing? Mom, stop talking so weird.’ One day I just got really nutty and did [the voice] and they fell over laughing. I did it all night long and I finally found it.” As for Pfeiffer's accent in the film, that is one tease we'll have to wait for.