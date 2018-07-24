Few things are more evocative of early-aughts pop culture than the relationship between Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin , who dated for about eight years, from 2002 to 2010.

Details about the former couple's relationship have been sparse, but Kunis recently revealed that she may be to blame for their split in 2010. At the time, the pairing of the former child star (Culkin) with the teen icon (Kunis) turned a few heads, but all appeared to be normal, considering Culkin had previously been married, at the age of 18, to Rachel Miner for four years before dating Kunis. It seemed like it was a young Hollywood match made in heaven, but recently, on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast , the actress spoke freely about her relationship with Culkin, and their "horrible, horrible breakup."

"I f--ked up," Kunis told Shepard. “I was an a--hole in my 20s, and I’ll be the first to admit it. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a d--k,’ and accept it and I own it now," she continued, leaving herself to blame for the end of the relationship with Culkin.

Pinterest Seth Green, Macaulay Culkin, and Mila Kunis in 2003. Ray Mickshaw

Without explicitly revealing too many details about the breakup, Kunis told Shepard, “I think enough mutual friends have been like, everybody kind of forgave everybody for what went down,” and continued on the subject. “And it’s f--ked up what I did. It’s f--ked up what I did, and it’s f--ked up how I did it. When I got to be a single, I said, ‘I just need to figure myself out.’ I genuinely need to know why I did what I did and, like, regroup myself as a human being.”

Perhaps the former child star's level of fame was to blame for the couple's demise as well. In 2016, during a radio interview with Howard Stern, Kunis explained that "you couldn't walk down the street" with Culkin without an "abnormal" reaction from a fan. "He always had this weird attraction, like fans just screamed when they saw him! They didn't know how to react. It wasn't like a normal response to a celebrity," she said.

Pinterest Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis in 2005. Ethan Miller

In 2015, Kunis married her That '70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher, who had been married to Demi Moore during the time that Culkin and Kunis were still together. Culkin has most recently been tied to the former Disney Channel star Brenda Song .

Related: What Is Going on With Macaulay Culkin's Instagram?