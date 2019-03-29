For years and years, Miley Cyrus led a brutal lifestyle that saw her going to often wacky, always exhausting extents to maintain her double life, concealing her identity not only to the friends who knew her as Miley, but also to the millions of adoring fans who knew her as Hannah Montana —until, of course, the pressure bubbled up and forced her to take off the blonde Hannah wig and reveal to her entire Tennessee hometown that she had, in fact, been living the best (and worst) of both worlds.

Hannah hasn't been heard from much since that fateful day, but, almost exactly a decade after the world first met her alter ego, Cyrus has finally made her life a whole lot easier by fusing her own head of hair with Hannah's. On Thursday, the former Disney star debuted a new look that doubled as the ultimate #ThrowbackThursday: Cyrus, who's been sporting a side-parted dirty blonde 'do as of late, now has long, platinum locks with thick, blunt bangs reaching down to her eyelashes.

The makeover came courtesy of Sally Hershberger , who teamed up with colorist Justin Anderson to achieve Cyrus's new Hannah-inspired look. Both Hershberger and Cyrus confirmed on social media that, this time around, those are Cyrus's actual strands, rather than a wig; in fact, Cyrus even took to her Instagram Story on Friday to correct a report that assumed she'd added extensions to achieve the length. "No! All me," she wrote.

In a series of posts on Twitter and Instagram, Cyrus showed just how thrilled she was to return to Hannah's blonde locks. "You know, guys, it was so hard going back and forth that I decided I'll just be Hannah forever! She was getting a lot of press this week—thanks to me," a preening Cyrus said in one video, referencing the many tribute articles published earlier this week, in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Hannah Montana premiere. In follow-ups, she sang along to seminal Hannah hits like "Best of Both Worlds" and "Nobody's Perfect" — adding "except me of course!" in her caption to the latter—as well as Migos's "Hannah Montana." "The best of both worlds: like when you take an upper and a downer at the same time, like if you take a little molly and smoke a joint," the 2019 Hannah helpfully explained.

And Hannah isn't just "punk" now. She also wears Saint Laurent , attends parties celebrating wine companies, and hangs out with Jon Bon Jovi, all of which Cyrus did on Thursday evening. "Hannah drinks and hangs with Bon Jovi now NBD," she captioned one shot of her and Bon Jovi, wine glasses in hand. "Legends only," she wrote alongside another. And now, we wait for the inevitable Hannah Montana x Bon Jovi wine collab and accompanying duet.

