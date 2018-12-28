By now, you've likely seen the initial photos from Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's wedding : The intimate setting in Cyrus' Tennessee family home, the gorgeous florals, the made-to-order, $8,600 Vivienne Westwood dress. But new details keep emerging from the nuptials, which took place on December 23, 2018. That includes the reason why they rushed their wedding: Apparently, it was because of the Woolsey fire, which devastated their Malibu home.

"The Malibu fire—and Liam saving Miley's animals during it—is ultimately what led Miley to be ready to get married," a source told Us Weekly . “Liam caring for animals and helping others during the Malibu fire sealed the deal. Their love exploded after that."

Not long after Cyrus and Hemsworth shared the tragic photos of the remains of their home, the pair made a plan to get married. They acquired their wedding license in Tennessee on December 18, as another source told the tabloid — and have yet to complete the paperwork. Of course, that is totally normal. Newlyweds have 30 days to submit their signed marriage license.

While they may have prioritized getting married after the fire, Cyrus has actually been wanting to make their relationship official for quite some time — despite saying the opposite last year. "Miley actually intended to marry Liam for a long time," a source told People . “In the past, any time Miley would talk about getting married to Liam, she would always have a huge smile. She has been wanting to get married to Liam for years. Everyone is very excited for them. Miley’s family always loved Liam.”

Their intimate ceremony was always the plan, too, as Miley's mom Tish has revealed before and as the source revealed. “They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic. She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there."

Clearly, that's the case, as Cyrus and Hemsworth have gushed about the event on Instagram ever since. When one commenter noted that Cyrus had married "the hottest man [in] Hollywood," she replied "I knooooowwwww right." Take a look at some more photos from their marital bliss below.

