Earlier this week, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth appeared in a series of posts on surfer Conrad Carr's Instagram Story that definitely, maybe implied they had finally tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at home. It wasn't until Wednesday, however, that the pair explicitly confirmed that they'd gotten married—so, after days of speculation, congratulations are officially in order for the happy couple!

That confirmation came in the form of several romantic black-and-white photos Cyrus and Hemsworth shared on Instagram. Many of the shots shows the newlyweds holding each other close next to a fireplace, possibly during their first dance at the wedding reception. Cyrus captioned two of those photos with "12.23.18," and another with "10 years later ....." while Hemsworth wrote, "My love." Cyrus also posted a selfie of her kissing her husband, captioned, "This is probably our one - millionth kiss ...." In the comments section of that photo, preserved for posterity by Comments by Celebs , when someone congratulated the singer on marrying "the hottest man [in] Hollywood," she replied, "I knooooowwwww right."

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

The wedding reportedly took place at Cyrus's house in her hometown of Franklin, Tennessee, since she and Hemsworth lost their primary residence in Malibu in the recent devastating fires . "They had planned to get married in Malibu over the holidays when all of their families were together. After their Malibu house didn't make the fire, they have been living at Miley's Tennessee house," a source told People , adding, "Now she and Liam will look for a Malibu house as newlyweds. They can't wait to live there again."

Another video Cyrus shared on Twitter on Wednesday gives a better view of her wedding dress, which was designed by Vivienne Westwood , according to one of her photo's tags. In the clip, filmed by a cameo-making Hemsworth, Cyrus dances to her friend and "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart " collaborator Mark Ronson's song "Uptown Funk" in the ivory silk gown, which features an off-the-shoulder neckline, a fitted bodice, and a long, flowing skirt.

Ronson also offered Cyrus his congratulations in a post of his own. On Wednesday, he shared a video on Instagram in which he whistles along to his "special here comes the bride cyrus/hemsworth remix," with that photo of the newlyweds kissing displayed on an iPad next to him. Other famous well-wishers included Nicholas Sparks, author of The Last Song , the 2010 film that introduced Cyrus and Hemsworth to one another. "This makes me so happy," Sparks tweeted about one of Cyrus's wedding posts, to which she replied with three red hearts.

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Allow Miley Cyrus and Adriana Lima to Demonstrate the Proper Way to Party on New Year's Eve